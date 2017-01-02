Opinion
02/01/2017 - 9:40am
David Thoreson is a world traveler. He’s a sailor, explorer, adventurer, and photographer. While all these things make him a notable figure, having heard his professional life’s story last week, my take-away centered on climate change. ...
Agriculture
02/01/2017 - 9:28am
Master ventriloquist Dale Brown and a variety of donations will highlight the Jones County Dairy Banquet, set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Monticello Berndes Center. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 8 p.m. The...
Features
02/01/2017 - 10:35am
The day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, record crowds were seen in every state of the nation and in numerous countries around the world taking part in the historic Women’s March. Throughout the United States, roughly 5...
Sports
02/01/2017 - 9:22am
A week that included a school record performance by junior Lauren Ries, and three relatively close games, saw the Monticello High School girls basketball team pick up a pair of River Valley Conference wins and get the experience of playing in a...
Obituaries
01/31/2017 - 9:58am
MSgt. (Ret.) Thomas R. Treviranus, Sr., of Rice Lake, Wis., died on Jan. 23, 2017 at the age of 77. Tom was born on July 4, 1939 in Duluth, Minn., to Raymond and Kathleen (Tinny) Treviranus. In 1954, Tom joined the United States Air Force...
News
02/01/2017 - 10:29am
Jones County Economic Development, Director Dusty Embree, hosted its first legislative forum of the 2017 session. Senators Tod Bowman and Dan Zumbach were present, as were Representatives Andy McKean and Lee Hein. Embree took...