Opinion
01/04/2017 - 8:26am
Some towns struggle to fill their empty storefronts. But here in Monticello, we have locals willing to open new businesses because they want this town to thrive. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Express featured the opening of Bipsy and...
Agriculture
01/04/2017 - 10:52am
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey highlighted some of the top ag issues in Iowa in 2016 in a December press release. “Iowa farmers saw record production for both corn and soybeans again in 2016, however low prices are making...
Features
01/04/2017 - 8:51am
F&M Bank robbed, suspect remains in custody Two days after the armed robbery at F&M Bank in downtown Monticello, suspect Brandon Brown was arrested. The robbery took place on July 29 at approximately 11 a.m. Brown was arrested at his...
Sports
, , ,
01/04/2017 - 10:49am
Champs – again Monticello carried the burden of being top-ranked in Class 2A for most of the 2016 girls cross country season, high expectations after winning a state title two years ago and finishing second in 2015, and the pressure of going...
Obituaries
01/06/2017 - 11:03am
Shirley King, age 79, died Jan. 3, 2017 at Jones Regional Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 10:30 Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, Monticello with interment in the Oakwood...
News
01/04/2017 - 8:45am
Absentee ballots are now available in the Auditor’s Office at the courthouse in Anamosa for all eligible voters in the Monticello School District for the Tuesday, Feb. 7 special election. This election would allow the Monticello Community...