Opinion
01/18/2017 - 8:13am
Last week, Monticello residents and those who live elsewhere but grew up in this great town shared an article that was written by a reporter for The New York Times. The article spread like wild fire all over Facebook. The Express received a few...
Agriculture
01/18/2017 - 9:30am
Soybean production soared to new heights in 2015. This year, it hit the stratosphere. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports, released Jan. 12, confirmed Iowa and U.S. soybean farmers didn’t just break production records, they...
Features
01/18/2017 - 8:28am
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello recently announced the sale date for tickets to see rock band Nickelback. Tickets go on sale online only on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Track standing-room-only tickets are $55. Amphitheater and...
Sports
, ,
01/18/2017 - 9:26am
Even though one of them was a loss, both games last week for the Monticello High School boys basketball team had positive results. The Panthers (6-4, 7-5) played host to Northeast of Goose Lake on Friday, Jan. 13, and played the Rebels to...
Obituaries
01/19/2017 - 9:44am
Richard L. Covington, Jr., 74, of Monticello died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City. A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello...
News
01/18/2017 - 8:31am
With Milena Galliano, owner of Whiskey River Pub & Grub in Monticello, present during the Jan. 16 City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to deny renewal of Galliano’s liquor license. The license does expire on Jan. 31, 2017...