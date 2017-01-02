

Macey Spensley took part in one of 700 Sister Marches across the country on Jan. 21. Here, she stands on the steps of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. (Photos submitted) Wed, 02/01/2017 - 10:35am Women’s March includes Monticello natives The day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, record crowds were seen in every state of the nation and in numerous countries around the world taking part in the historic Women’s March...



Macey Spensley took part in one of 700 Sister Marches across the country on Jan. 21. Here, she stands on the steps of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. (Photos submitted) Wed, 02/01/2017 - 10:35am Women’s March includes Monticello natives The day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, record crowds were seen in every state of the nation and in numerous countries around the world taking part in the historic Women’s March...



Macey Spensley took part in one of 700 Sister Marches across the country on Jan. 21. Here, she stands on the steps of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. (Photos submitted) Wed, 02/01/2017 - 10:35am Women’s March includes Monticello natives The day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, record crowds were seen in every state of the nation and in numerous countries around the world taking part in the historic Women’s March...



Macey Spensley took part in one of 700 Sister Marches across the country on Jan. 21. Here, she stands on the steps of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. (Photos submitted) Wed, 02/01/2017 - 10:35am Women’s March includes Monticello natives The day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, record crowds were seen in every state of the nation and in numerous countries around the world taking part in the historic Women’s March...