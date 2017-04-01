TOP HEADLINES

01/04/2017 - 8:26am
New businesses add to Monticello
     Some towns struggle to fill their empty storefronts. But here in Monticello, we have locals willing to open new businesses because they want this town to thrive.      Just a couple of weeks ago, the Express featured the opening of Bipsy and...
The good news in 2016
Words on Wellness
Some randomness to end 2016…
Year-end news stories: 16 in ‘16
Agriculture

01/04/2017 - 10:52am
Secretary Northey reviews key ag issues from 2016
     Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey highlighted some of the top ag issues in Iowa in 2016 in a December press release.    “Iowa farmers saw record production for both corn and soybeans again in 2016, however low prices are making...
ISA research conference is set
SWCD schedules monthly meeting
USDA to reimburse organic producers
MV students win plaque at Beef Extravaganza
01/04/2017 - 8:51am
16 for ’16 – the top Monticello news stories of the year
F&M Bank robbed, suspect remains in custody      Two days after the armed robbery at F&M Bank in downtown Monticello, suspect Brandon Brown was arrested. The robbery took place on July 29 at approximately 11 a.m. Brown was arrested at his...
Local veteran shares story about alcohol addiction
Robots and more attract participants in Hour of Code
Motorcycle Museum plans for new barn exhibit
Upcoming auditions at Starlighters Theatre
Hackney, Ehrisman open Bipsy & Bopsy Boutique

The girls cross country team won its second state championship in three years. (Express file photos)
,

The boys track team was state runner-up.
,

The girls track team finished third in the state meet.
,

Matt Manternach earned four golds at the State Boys Track and Field Meet.
01/04/2017 - 10:49am
16 for '16 – the top Monticello sports stories of the year
Champs – again        Monticello carried the burden of being top-ranked in Class 2A for most of the 2016 girls cross country season, high expectations after winning a state title two years ago and finishing second in 2015, and the pressure of going...
Storming the nation
COLUMN: Rhodes Scholar and college football player
COLUMN: Midland, MV enjoyed State moments in '16
Panthers pick up three more matches
01/06/2017 - 11:03am
Shirley King Aug. 15, 1937-Jan. 3, 2017
     Shirley King, age 79, died Jan. 3, 2017 at Jones Regional Hospital following a brief illness.      Funeral services will be held 10:30 Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, Monticello with interment in the Oakwood...
Ruth Lahey April 10, 1921-Dec. 29, 2016
Terri Smith March 26, 1958-Dec. 30, 2016
Rick Biere Nov. 27, 1950-Dec. 30, 2016
Elizabeth "Betty" Schlimmer Dec. 1, 1920-Dec. 26, 2016
Louis T. Slauson May 6, 1926-Dec. 29, 2016

01/04/2017 - 8:45am
Absentee voting open for MCSD special election
     Absentee ballots are now available in the Auditor’s Office at the courthouse in Anamosa for all eligible voters in the Monticello School District for the Tuesday, Feb. 7 special election.      This election would allow the Monticello Community...
Safe Sleep Project hopes to help area families
Keltner sees need for more volunteers
Red Cross seeks nominations for Everyday Heroes
Fidelity Bank & Trust commits $35,000 to GWMRR
Funds set up to assist local family following accident

