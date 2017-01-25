Opinion
01/25/2017 - 8:55am
Week-two at the capitol provided some meaningful opportunities to examine proposed legislation. At the Education Committee meeting, we heard about an idea to fix school transportation inequity in Iowa. Currently, under the school funding...
Agriculture
01/25/2017 - 10:48am
Matt and Justin Hein didn’t invent the “like father, like son” cliché. But they are certainly living it. Both grew up developing a passion for farming and hard work in the outdoors. They farm together, operating the Hein Richland Farm...
Features
01/25/2017 - 10:54am
With interests in photography and an eye for capturing that unique, special moment, Deze’ Rae Horstman and Callie Fagen have come together to open Blended Wind Photography & Studio in downtown Monticello. The studio opened in December...
Sports
01/25/2017 - 10:29am
It was all about middles for the Monticello High School girls basketball team last week. The middle game of a three-game week proved to be the best one for the Panthers, who scored a 59-45 victory over archrival Anamosa Thursday, Jan. 19...
Obituaries
01/19/2017 - 9:44am
Richard L. Covington, Jr., 74, of Monticello died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City. A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello...
News
01/25/2017 - 10:46am
Tuesday, Feb. 7 is the day those residing within the Monticello Community School District are asked to go out and vote to support the renewal of the PPEL (Physical Plant & Equipment Levy) tax levy. This levy is used by the MCSD to maintain...