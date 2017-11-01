Opinion
01/11/2017 - 8:57am
We are two weeks into 2017. What have you been up to? Now I’m not one to set New Year’s resolutions because, in my opinion, you set yourself up for failure. I’ve verbally “set” New Year’s resolutions in the past, but never followed through...
Agriculture
01/11/2017 - 10:19am
Students got the opportunity to learn about calving, and to practice delivering a calf, during a workshop Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Citizens State Bank Youth Development Center in Monticello. About 20 students attended the event, led by Iowa...
Features
01/11/2017 - 10:30am
Another new store has opened its doors in downtown Monticello. Is What It Is, owned and managed by Buck Covington and Shawna Bechthold, opened in mid-December in the former Above & Beyond office space, across from the Post Office...
Sports
01/11/2017 - 9:22am
Monticello’s young Panthers continued to show signs of a strong boys basketball season with a pair of River Valley Conference wins, highlighting a 2-1 week. The Panthers (5-3, 6-4) won both RVC home games, 61-42 over Bellevue Jan. 3 and 68...
Obituaries
01/10/2017 - 11:23am
Alice Poppe age 98, of rural Monticello, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon Jan. 14, 2017 at the Wayne Zion...
News
01/11/2017 - 10:31am
Born and raised in Monticello, C.J. Johnson is giving back to his hometown as the new ambulance director. Johnson officially started his new gig on Jan. 2. He will manage the Monticello Ambulance Service while maintaining a part-time job...