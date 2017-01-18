

The rock band Nickelback will appear on stage at the GJCF on July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3. (Photo submitted) Wed, 01/18/2017 - 8:28am Nickelback tickets for GJCF on sale Feb. 3 The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello recently announced the sale date for tickets to see rock band Nickelback. Tickets go on sale online only on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Track...



CJ Johnson Wed, 01/11/2017 - 10:31am Johnson prepared for duties as ambulance director Born and raised in Monticello, C.J. Johnson is giving back to his hometown as the new ambulance director. Johnson officially started his new gig on Jan. 2. He will manage the Monticello...



Owner Buck Covington and Manager of Is What It Is Shawn Bechthold display the new sign that will soon be up outside their new store on N. Cedar Street in Monticello. Is What It Is opened in mid-December. (Photos by Kim Brooks) Wed, 01/11/2017 - 10:30am Is What It Is specializes in crafts, antiques Another new store has opened its doors in downtown Monticello. Is What It Is, owned and managed by Buck Covington and Shawna Bechthold, opened in mid-December in the former Above &...



