Opinion

01/11/2017 - 8:57am
Setting goals in the New Year
     We are two weeks into 2017. What have you been up to?      Now I’m not one to set New Year’s resolutions because, in my opinion, you set yourself up for failure. I’ve verbally “set” New Year’s resolutions in the past, but never followed through...
Agriculture


Olivia Nebergall of Anamosa pulls a simulated calf out of “Frosty,” a life-sized calving simulator, during the calving event Jan. 3 at the Citizens State Bank Youth Development Center. Looking on are Connor Andresen of Anamosa (left) and Iowa State University veterinarian Patrick Phillips. (Photos by Pete Temple)
,

Dani Gravel of Anamosa reaches inside the calving simulator “Frosty” to determine the position of the calf.
,

Veterinarian Patrick Phillips (left) teaches students about calving during the Jan. 3 event.
01/11/2017 - 10:19am
Simulator "Frosty" gives students hands-on calf delivery experience
     Students got the opportunity to learn about calving, and to practice delivering a calf, during a workshop Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Citizens State Bank Youth Development Center in Monticello.      About 20 students attended the event, led by Iowa...
Features


Owner Buck Covington and Manager of Is What It Is Shawn Bechthold display the new sign that will soon be up outside their new store on N. Cedar Street in Monticello. Is What It Is opened in mid-December. (Photos by Kim Brooks)
,

The new Is What It Is opened Dec. 16 at 118 N. Cedar St., across from the post office.
,

Is What It Is specializes in selling collectible antiques and crafter items. Vendors can rent booth space within the store to show off their unique items.
01/11/2017 - 10:30am
Is What It Is specializes in crafts, antiques
     Another new store has opened its doors in downtown Monticello.      Is What It Is, owned and managed by Buck Covington and Shawna Bechthold, opened in mid-December in the former Above & Beyond office space, across from the Post Office...
Sports


Kyle Sperfslage goes to the hoop on a lay-up during the Panthers’ Jan. 3 home win over Bellevue. (Photos by Pete Temple)
,

Jacob Manternach of Monticello is congratulated as he is taken out of the game after scoring 31 points against Bellevue.
,

Kegan Arduser of the Panthers (in white) works along the baseline in the Bellevue game.
01/11/2017 - 9:22am
Panthers win two in RVC, go 2-1 for week
     Monticello’s young Panthers continued to show signs of a strong boys basketball season with a pair of River Valley Conference wins, highlighting a 2-1 week.      The Panthers (5-3, 6-4) won both RVC home games, 61-42 over Bellevue Jan. 3 and 68...
Obituaries

01/10/2017 - 11:23am
Alice Poppe April 11, 1918-Jan. 8, 2017
     Alice Poppe age 98, of rural Monticello, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.      Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon Jan. 14, 2017 at the Wayne Zion...
News


CJ Johnson
01/11/2017 - 10:31am
Johnson prepared for duties as ambulance director
     Born and raised in Monticello, C.J. Johnson is giving back to his hometown as the new ambulance director.      Johnson officially started his new gig on Jan. 2. He will manage the Monticello Ambulance Service while maintaining a part-time job...
