Opinion

01/25/2017 - 8:55am
Week two at the Iowa Statehouse
     Week-two at the capitol provided some meaningful opportunities to examine proposed legislation.      At the Education Committee meeting, we heard about an idea to fix school transportation inequity in Iowa. Currently, under the school funding...
It’s time to make our highways safer
House Republican newsletter
Fence at Bowens Prairie poses a problem
Help support the State Fair’s Corndog Checkoff
Midland superintendent steps down

Agriculture


Justin (left) and Matt Hein of rural Monticello work together on the farm, but each has is own, separate ag-related job as well. (Photos by Pete Temple)
01/25/2017 - 10:48am
Double duty: Heins stay active in ag, on and off the farm
     Matt and Justin Hein didn’t invent the “like father, like son” cliché.      But they are certainly living it.      Both grew up developing a passion for farming and hard work in the outdoors. They farm together, operating the Hein Richland Farm...
Recker excels in Hay & Grain Show in just second year
Selling to serve; Cruise takes responsibility for producers' success
Iowa Corn Future of Ag scholarships are offered
'Nice Guy' launches corn videos
ICGA lists state, federal priorities

Features


Inside Blended Wind Photography in downtown Monticello, there are backdrops and props of every occasion. The owners take photos in-studio and on location. (Photo by Kim Brooks)
01/25/2017 - 10:54am
Friends bring photography to life in downtown studio
     With interests in photography and an eye for capturing that unique, special moment, Deze’ Rae Horstman and Callie Fagen have come together to open Blended Wind Photography & Studio in downtown Monticello. The studio opened in December...
Chamber honors Moats during annual banquet
Kromminga shows off original Polaris Sno-Traveler
Dudley keeps residents engaged at MNRC
Catholic Schools Week
MHS hosts district speech, earns 12 “I” ratings

Sports


Taylor McDonald of Monticello (in white) is guarded closely by Mid-Prairie’s Anna Vilovchik Jan. 20 in Monticello. (Photo by Pete Temple)
01/25/2017 - 10:29am
Middle game is best game of week for Panthers
     It was all about middles for the Monticello High School girls basketball team last week.      The middle game of a three-game week proved to be the best one for the Panthers, who scored a 59-45 victory over archrival Anamosa Thursday, Jan. 19...
Panthers race clock with injuries as big meets approach
Panthers respond to tough losses with romp over Mid-Prairie
JV takes two of three
JV tops Anamosa, falls twice
PANTHER PROFILE

Obituaries

01/19/2017 - 9:44am
Richard L. Covington Oct. 13, 1942-Jan. 17, 2017
     Richard L. Covington, Jr., 74, of Monticello died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City.      A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello...
William (Dick) Richard Carter Feb. 21, 1938 – Jan. 10, 2017
Luella E. Gardner Feb. 12, 1937 – Nov. 30, 2016
Neal L. First Feb. 12, 1937 – Nov. 30, 2016
Alice Poppe April 11, 1918-Jan. 8, 2017

News

01/25/2017 - 10:46am
PPEL levy helps school district facilities
     Tuesday, Feb. 7 is the day those residing within the Monticello Community School District are asked to go out and vote to support the renewal of the PPEL (Physical Plant & Equipment Levy) tax levy. This levy is used by the MCSD to maintain...
Pictured Rocks incident sends one to UIHC
Drugs addiction, mental health hit on at forum
Hein, Zumbach address mental health, education funding
New bus to depend on PPEL vote
Conservation seeks additional funding for lake project

