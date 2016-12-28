TOP HEADLINES

12/28/2016 - 8:18am
Some randomness to end 2016…
     First, as we come to a close in 2016, don’t forget to look at last week’s column (as well as Pete Temple’s) and give us your thoughts on our top 16 news and sports stories for 2016.      It’s been a year of great accomplishments in sports, new...
12/28/2016 - 9:37am
     The Jones Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3,  2017 at 1 p.m. Meetings are held at the USDA Service Center, 300 Chamber Drive, Anamosa.      The tentative agenda includes:  Call...
Bipsy & Bopsy Boutique owners Amanda Hackney and Melissa Ehrisman opened on Dec. 10. The boutique is a dream come true for the two who have been running Almost Famous Dance Studio together for 10 years. (Photos by Kim Brooks)
,

The new Bipsy & Bopsy Boutique in Monticello is located next to Almost Famous Dance Studio. The owners wanted to open a clothing and accessory shop for about a decade.
,

Located on S. Cedar Street, Bipsy & Bopsy Boutique sells clothing for women and boys and girls. They also offer dressy attire featuring the Monticello Panther, as well as other sports teams.
12/28/2016 - 8:52am
     The owners of Almost Famous Dance Studio have opened a new clothing and accessory boutique in Monticello.      Amanda Hackney and Melissa Ehrisman are happy to show off Bipsy & Bopsy Boutique, located adjacent to Almost Famous on S. Cedar...
Lake Stahlberg of Monticello turns East Buchanan’s Carter Downer on the way to a pin, during the quadrangular meet Dec. 20 in Winthrop. (Photos by Pete Temple)
,

Thomas Broderick of the Panthers takes control in his 170-pound match against Keegan Kehrli of East Buchanan.
,

Alaina Sunlin of Monticello (top) battles East Buchanan’s Sebastian Beatty Dec. 20.
,

Andrew Wall sizes up Zach Howe of MFL MarMac during the East Buchanan quadrangular.
12/28/2016 - 9:31am
     It has been a season of adaptation for the Monticello High School wrestling team, with weather and other factors causing numerous changes in the Panthers’ 2016-17 schedule.      The latest change was a good one. Monticello added a quadrangular...
12/30/2016 - 2:19pm
     Elizabeth “Betty” Schlimmer, 96, of Monticello, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center, Monticello, Iowa.      Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. A...
12/28/2016 - 8:49am
     Following the passing of Donald Hunter, 6 years old (second grade), and Diamond Hunter, 8 years old (third grade), both of Monticello, a local fundraising account has been set up at Citizens State Bank.      On Dec. 18, the Hunter family was...
